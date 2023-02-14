Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Odette

By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:02 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Odette KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about nine months.

She is a petite girl, who is always happy and does a dance when she sees you. Odette knows basic commands and can jump in the car on her own. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Odette can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Blackie.

