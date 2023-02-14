Lamesa names sole finalist for superintendent spot

LAMESA, Texas (KCBD) - David Ritchey has been named the sole finalist for superintendent at the Lamesa Independent School District.

He is the current principal for Lamesa High School and has been with the district for around 11 years.

His selection was announced via a district Facebook post on Monday, Feb. 13. His promotion is pending board approval.

It was in late September Lamesa’s school board accepted the voluntary retirement of former superintendent Jim Knight.

His retirement came at a time when a school resource officer filed a grievance against the district. However, Knight said his retirement was not connected to that issue.

