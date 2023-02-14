Local Listings
LFR respond to house fire on 39th near I-27

Crews responded at 8:40 p.m. this evening to reports of flames coming from the detached garage of the home.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Lubbock Fire Rescue crews are still cleaning up after a fire near 39th and the Interstate.

Crews responded at 8:40 p.m. this evening to reports of flames coming from the detached garage of the home.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and shut down utilities to the home before it spread to the main house.

LFR determined the house was vacant and no injuries were reported. Initial reports indicate it was an electrical fire but the Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office has taken over to determine an exact cause.

