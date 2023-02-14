LFR responding to cut gas line in south Lubbock, road closures reported

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock fire rescue is advising motorists to avoid the area of 95th and Iola Avenue due to a cut gas line.

According to LFR, a contractor hit a 3″ gas line inside an alleyway just before 3 p.m.

Road closures are reported on Iola, 94th St. to 95th Place, 95th St., and Iola to Huron Avenue.

Motorists should find alternate routes to their destinations.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.