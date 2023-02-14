Local Listings
LFR responding to cut gas line in south Lubbock, road closures reported

Source: Lubbock Fire Rescue
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock fire rescue is advising motorists to avoid the area of 95th and Iola Avenue due to a cut gas line.

According to LFR, a contractor hit a 3″ gas line inside an alleyway just before 3 p.m.

Road closures are reported on Iola, 94th St. to 95th Place, 95th St., and Iola to Huron Avenue.

Motorists should find alternate routes to their destinations.

