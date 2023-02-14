Local Listings
Lubbock native on campus during Michigan State shooting

Authorities respond to Michigan State University overnight amid reports of a shooting.
Authorities respond to Michigan State University overnight amid reports of a shooting.
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - All activities are canceled and a heavy police presence remains on the Michigan State University campus after the deadly shooting. Authorities are still trying to piece together what led 43-year-old Anthony McRae to shoot and kill three students and injure five others.

Lubbock native and New Deal graduate Jacob Nance is an MSU masters student in the music program. He was on campus Monday night when the shooting happened. Nance was in the middle of a recital when everyone received an alert about the active shooter situation.

Not knowing what to do, he continued with the recital while staff locked the doors and made sure everyone was safe. After about four hours, the all-clear was given and everyone was allowed to go home.

“After my recital was done, I really realized the gravity of the situation and how serious it really was,” Nance said.

As of now, the names of those killed has not been released by authorities.

“A lot of us don’t really know what to do, there’s a lot of people who are going home to see family in this week that we have off,” he said. “There are people who are going out of town because they can’t just be on campus right now. We’re sort of in the phase of, we don’t really know what to do right now, but we’re trying to figure it out together.”

Another five students hospitalized remain in critical condition.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

