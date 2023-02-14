Local Listings
McDonald’s adds new Cardi B and Offset meal for Valentine’s Day

McDonald's teams up with Cardi B and Offset for a Valentine's Day couple's special.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Cardi B and Offset may be worth millions of dollars, but they want you to know that it is OK to take your sweetie to McDonald’s for Valentine’s Day.

The fast-food chain is launching its first celebrity duo meal.

In the meal, you get a cheeseburger with barbecue sauce and a large Coke from Cardi B, and from Offset, you get a Quarter Pounder with cheese and a large Hi-C Orange Lava Burst. You also get a large order of fries and an apple pie to share.

“Let me tell you, McDonald’s is the date night done right,” Offset said in a release.

Cardi B insisted that she is always trying to get Offset to take her to the fast-food restaurant.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

