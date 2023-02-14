Local Listings
Metro Unit asking for public’s help locating aggravated assault suspect

Patrick Bradley, 50
Patrick Bradley, 50(Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating 50-year-old Patrick Bradley. He is wanted for aggravated assault in connection with the Saturday morning homicide that left 39-year-old Clifton Holman dead.

Lubbock Police were called to the 1300 block of 35th Street at 3:01 a.m. on February 11th, for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located Holman with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance where he was later pronounced deceased.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears there was an altercation at a business that was being used as an illegal after-hours club when the shooting took place.

Anyone with information regarding Bradley’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers could be eligible for a reward and can remain anonymous.

