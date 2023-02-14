Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Nissan recall: Air bag can knock steering wheel emblem loose

Nissan is recalling more than 463,000 older vehicles.
Nissan is recalling more than 463,000 older vehicles.(Nissan Motor Co.)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Nissan is recalling more than 463,000 older vehicles because the emblem on the steering wheel can come loose when the air bag is deployed and injure drivers.

The recall mainly in North America covers certain Frontier small pickups, Titan large pickups and Xterra, Pathfinder and Armada SUVs from 2008 through 2011. Also included are Quest minivans from 2008 and 2009, as well as about 11,000 parts used for service.

Nissan says it has four reports alleging injuries due to the problem.

The company hasn’t developed a repair yet. Customers will get an interim letter in early April, followed by a letter telling them when to go to a dealer for service.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrested individuals in Operation Heartbreak
LPD: 18 arrested in ‘Operation Heartbreak’ in north Lubbock
Wanted after erroneous release
WANTED: U.S. Marshals searching for inmate released by mistake
A student has died after a firearm was accidentally discharged in a vehicle at Dalhart ISD...
Student dead after firearm discharges in vehicle at Dalhart ISD parking lot
Raincast
Rain, strong winds on the way
Hollis Daniels, Trial Day 6
State rests after testimony from Officer East’s widow in Hollis Daniels’ capital murder trial

Latest News

Authorities respond to Michigan State University overnight amid reports of a shooting.
Lubbock native on campus during Michigan State shooting
Area native on campus during MSU shooting
Area native on campus during MSU shooting
A former friend of Hollis Daniels took the stand Tuesday in day seven of the capital murder...
Hollis Daniels’ friends and family take the stand in Day 7 of capital murder trial
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives for the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership...
California Sen. Feinstein says she won’t run for reelection
More details about the mass shooting suspect are being uncovered.
3 dead, 5 critically injured in campus mass shooting