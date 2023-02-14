Pastor Stubblefield speaks on the black experience in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The month of February is a time to highlight iconic members of black culture for their impact on American history.

Here in Lubbock, we have our own group of community leaders dedicated to keeping their work alive while creating a legacy that future generations can add to.

Pastor Bill Stubblefield is one of those leaders. His family’s ties with the city of Lubbock go way back.

“If you do not learn from your history then you’re destined to repeat it,” Stubblefield said. “So, when we start peeling back layers of the black experience, we start finding so much rich, rich material, and data, and research.

His father and uncle were the creators of Stubb’s Bar-B-Q in north-east Lubbock where a statue now stands memorializing the historic restaurant.

Stubblefield is a creator himself, of “The Difference Makers Fellowship” where he spreads the word of an even greater creator. It’s a role he didn’t see himself filling.

As a child, Stubblefield says he had more interest in science, but an unseen force took him down another path.

“It’s that call,” Stubblefield said. “The whole thing, you know if you ask any pastor, I think that they’ll say that they felt this internal thing that pulled them and led them down this pathway.

Now Stubblefield spends many of his days speaking to his congregation. He says black history is tightly intertwined with the Bible.

“When you deal with black history and the Bible, it’s filled with it,” Stubblefield said. “If you accept the creation account with Adam and Eve, the garden of Eden was literally in Africa

The black experience in America has a troubled past though, and Lubbock is no exception. Stubblefield says it contributed to his family losing a piece of its history.”

“I’ve had a lot of folks ask, ‘Hey why don’t y’all do a Stubbs Bar-B-Q here,’ well we don’t even have the right to our own name anymore,” Stubblefield said. “It’s amazing how the system works here where you can lose the rights to your own identity. It was too little too late by the time we became, we meaning my brothers, adults. Because all the rights were already gone, and all this stuff had already been hijacked. That’s one aspect of the black experience.”

But he says he’s hopeful for the future and thankful for how far society has come.

“I’m prayerful about things getting better,” Stubblefield said. “I’m prayerful that we’re not where we were, but we still have a long, long way to go.”

One word Stubblefield used to describe his own experience as a black man in America: Pride.

“I’m proud to be black. I’m proud to be a black Lubbockite, a black West Texan, but more importantly, I’m proud to be a black American,” Stubblefield said. “I really wish that would be the case. That we don’t look at people and see their skin color. We look at them and say that’s another American. That’s another man. That’s another woman, and if we can ever get past that, those stereotypes and those biases, oh man it’ll be a great place.”

