Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Pig who ‘looked cold’ gets free ride home in police cruiser

Alaska police said they gave a ride home to Elvis Pigsley after someone found him out in the...
Alaska police said they gave a ride home to Elvis Pigsley after someone found him out in the cold on the side of the road.(Anchorage Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Gray News) – Police in Alaska gave a ride to an unusual passenger after a concerned resident called them about the animal’s exposure to the cold weather.

The Anchorage Police Department made a Facebook post saying they picked up a pig in the Fairview area. They said someone saw the animal standing on the side of the road and that he “looked cold.”

“We’re all familiar with refrigerated bacon, we just never thought we’d respond to a call for service related to that topic,” the department said in the post.

Officers said they promptly drove the pig, whose name is Elvis Pigsly, back home to his owners.

The officers also said Elvis was quite friendly.

The department said the incident was similar to another that took place nearly a year ago when they received a call for a turkey attempting to make its way into a convenience store.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrested individuals in Operation Heartbreak
LPD: 18 arrested in ‘Operation Heartbreak’ in north Lubbock
Wanted after erroneous release
WANTED: U.S. Marshals searching for inmate released by mistake
A student has died after a firearm was accidentally discharged in a vehicle at Dalhart ISD...
Student dead after firearm discharges in vehicle at Dalhart ISD parking lot
Raincast
Rain, strong winds on the way
Hollis Daniels, Trial Day 6
State rests after testimony from Officer East’s widow in Hollis Daniels’ capital murder trial

Latest News

Authorities respond to Michigan State University overnight amid reports of a shooting.
Lubbock native on campus during Michigan State shooting
Area native on campus during MSU shooting
Area native on campus during MSU shooting
A former friend of Hollis Daniels took the stand Tuesday in day seven of the capital murder...
Hollis Daniels’ friends and family take the stand in Day 7 of capital murder trial
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives for the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership...
California Sen. Feinstein says she won’t run for reelection
More details about the mass shooting suspect are being uncovered.
3 dead, 5 critically injured in campus mass shooting