Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

State rests after testimony from Officer East’s widow in Hollis Daniels’ capital murder trial

After several hours of testimony from witnesses and Carmen East, Floyd’s widow, the state rested its case.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The jury is hearing testimony from several witnesses about a reported drug deal that took place leading up to the deadly shooting of TTPD Officer Floyd East, Jr.

Monday morning marks the beginning of the second week of the Hollis Daniels III murder trial. After several hours of testimony from witnesses and Carmen East, Floyd’s widow, the state rested its case. The defense is expected to begin this afternoon.

FULL COVERAGE: Shooting at Texas Tech Police Department

Last week, Daniels pleaded guilty to capital murder and the prosecution confirmed that they would be seeking the death penalty. In addition, the courtroom heard testimony from various people who were present at the Texas Tech Police Department during the shooting. The jury also watched body camera footage of Daniels’ initial arrest, his car ride with East over to the station and of the shooting itself, among other evidence.

KCBD’s Shaley Sanders and Kase Wilbanks are covering the trial from within the courtroom. Several witnesses have taken the stand about an apparent drug deal involving Daniels.

The first was a woman who was walking in a park near 60th Street and Avenue U. She claims she said Daniels in a parked car and he was “acting very strange” as if he was “on something.” She told the courtroom another car arrived and the driver hopped into the passenger seat of Daniels car for a few minutes before exiting again.

Another witness stated he used to meet with Daniels at the park to buy and sell marijuana. Daniels told this person he had robbed someone at gunpoint and stolen their Xanax earlier that day.

A third witness said he also met Daniels for a drug deal. When he got into Daniels’ car, Daniels placed a gun to his head and demanded the $400-worth of Xanax the witness had brought.

The last witness the state called to the stand was East’s widow.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrested individuals in Operation Heartbreak
LPD: 18 arrested in ‘Operation Heartbreak’ in north Lubbock
Traffic has been shut down on East Slaton Road from Olive Avenue to Southeast Drive while...
1 killed, 2 Hermleigh seniors injured in SE Lubbock wreck
Raincast
Rain, strong winds on the way
An investigation is underway following a shooting in the 1300 block of 35th Street
Police asking for public help in deadly shooting investigation
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Lubbock police investigating downtown shooting overnight

Latest News

Daniels' defense team takes over after state testimony
Daniels' defense team takes over aftter state testimony
“Lubbock Symphony Presents: Filharmonie Brno” will take place on Monday, February 20th, at 7:30...
Lubbock Symphony to host Philharmonic from Czech Republic
“Lubbock Symphony Presents: Filharmonie Brno” will take place on Monday, February 20th, at 7:30...
Noon Notebook: Lubbock Symphony Presents 'Filharmonie Brno'
Witnesses testify about supposed drug deal leading up to shooting in day 6 of the capital...
Hollis Daniels trial: Witnesses testify about supposed drug deal leading up to shooting