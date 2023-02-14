Stranger turned superhero: Idalou man donating kidney after seeing car window decal

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Slaton man has a second shot at life thanks to a stranger from Idalou who decided to give it to him in an instant. Daniel Bloodworth, 24, was driving on Loop 289 on his way to church one Sunday morning last year when he saw ‘KIDNEY DONOR NEEDED’ and a phone number on the back of Mike Woody’s truck. Once Bloodworth pulled into the church parking lot, he gave the number a call, and now six months later, their transplant surgery is set for March.

Woody says the Idalou Allsup’s cashier has now become his superhero, seeing Woody’s decal after he drove it all over Lubbock, Dallas, and even to Lake Whitney, over the past three years.

“He’s from Idalou, I’m from Slaton, and he gets behind me on the loop in Lubbock, I mean what’s the odds?” Woody said.

Woody has always had only one fully-developed kidney, but doctors didn’t find that out until he developed prostate cancer. Doctors found a tumor and decided they needed to remove both.

“I’ve been four years no kidneys, doing dialysis. Four days a week I stick myself, I do it at home,” Woody said.

When Woody became eligible for a transplant, his friend Carol put the decal with her phone number on his truck. Then six months ago, the right person finally saw it.

“Not so much as a sign, as I heard two words that said do it, nothing else, just do it. And so, that’s what led me to do this,” Bloodworth said.

“I was like, that’s God telling you. So, thank God he’s obedient and you know, we’re on our way now. I mean it’s a go,” Woody said.

After that phone call, Bloodworth began the process to get approved to donate his kidney. He says it wasn’t hard for him to make the choice to give Woody a new life.

“Once you lose your fear of death, nothing really scares you anymore, so it doesn’t seem like that big a deal to me,” Bloodworth said.

What isn’t ‘that big a deal’ to Bloodworth, will change everything for Woody when surgery day comes on March 2.

“I get to go back to work. I get to get a divorce. I’m divorcing that machine, plain and simple. I’m putting a bag on it and putting it in storage, I’m done,” Woody said.

Woody says dialysis chained him to his home, in the middle of a pandemic, sending him into depression. His granddaughter saved his life then, and now, he gets to spend it with her.

“I don’t know how many times I have told her that in the last four years, baby we can’t do that. I have dialysis. We can’t do that, we can’t do that, we can’t do that. Now I can say baby we can go, we can do that,” Woody said.

Since Woody and Bloodworth met, they’ve been to church and eaten together several times, moving from strangers to friends.

“I get up every day, and I go to bed every night and I thank God for that young man, I do. I will be at that man’s side ‘til the day I die or ‘til he dies. Whatever he needs from me, I will be there for him, because I can never say thank you enough for what he did for me,” Woody said.

Daniel is fundraising for his trip to San Antonio, and the month after the surgery when he won’t be able to work because he’ll be recovering.

