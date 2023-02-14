Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Red Raiders beat #6 Texas

Tech is currently 10-4 on its home court this season, including knocking off ranked conference...
Tech is currently 10-4 on its home court this season, including knocking off ranked conference opponents in its last two home games.(Texas Tech University)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (TEXAS TECH) - For the third straight home game, the Red Raiders knocked off a Top 15 opponent. This time it was Big 12 leading #6 Texas 74-67 Monday night at the USA.

Tech led by 9 at the half.

De’Vion Harmon had a career-high 25 points.

Kevin Obanor added 19 points.

Fardaws Aimaq scored 12 points with 8 rebounds.

Another big win for Mark Adams and his Red Raiders.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by TexasTech.com

Most Read

Arrested individuals in Operation Heartbreak
LPD: 18 arrested in ‘Operation Heartbreak’ in north Lubbock
Traffic has been shut down on East Slaton Road from Olive Avenue to Southeast Drive while...
1 killed, 2 Hermleigh seniors injured in SE Lubbock wreck
Raincast
Rain, strong winds on the way
An investigation is underway following a shooting in the 1300 block of 35th Street
Police asking for public help in deadly shooting investigation
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Lubbock police investigating downtown shooting overnight

Latest News

Texas Tech alumna and Abilene native, Lieutenant Arielle Ash led the first ever all-female...
Red Raider leads first all-female flyover at Super Bowl 57
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) calls signals at the line of scrimmage...
Kansas City wins Super Bowl on last second FG; Mahomes earns second ring
In her first start in the scarlet and black, Sage Hoover hurled a no-hitter to power Texas Tech...
Hoover’s no-hitter leads Tech in day two of Maverick Invitational
Source: KCBD Video
Mark Adams comments after Red Raiders win over Kansas State