Red Raiders beat #6 Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (TEXAS TECH) - For the third straight home game, the Red Raiders knocked off a Top 15 opponent. This time it was Big 12 leading #6 Texas 74-67 Monday night at the USA.

Tech led by 9 at the half.

De’Vion Harmon had a career-high 25 points.

Kevin Obanor added 19 points.

Fardaws Aimaq scored 12 points with 8 rebounds.

Another big win for Mark Adams and his Red Raiders.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by TexasTech.com