Red Raiders beat #6 Texas
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (TEXAS TECH) - For the third straight home game, the Red Raiders knocked off a Top 15 opponent. This time it was Big 12 leading #6 Texas 74-67 Monday night at the USA.
Tech led by 9 at the half.
De’Vion Harmon had a career-high 25 points.
Kevin Obanor added 19 points.
Fardaws Aimaq scored 12 points with 8 rebounds.
Another big win for Mark Adams and his Red Raiders.
