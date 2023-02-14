Texas Tech fans camped out all weekend for a seat at tonight’s rivalry game

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech basketball fans wait year-round for the Red Raiders and the Longhorns to face off. Tech has a disappointing losing record this season with only two conference wins, but that isn’t discouraging the true fans.

“We want to see them win you know, I think this win means a lot more this year than it did last year. Even the handful of people we see this week was amazing,” said Nicole, a Texas Tech basketball.

Some students braved the cold and have been camping outside the USA since the last men’s basketball game. Some are taking shifts to shower and even make it to their classes.

“We have some friends that are taking shifts so we’re ready for a long day,” said Madeline, another Tech basketball fan.

After students packed up their tents, they had another six hours to wait in line, but fans say the rivalry is worth the wait.

“UT is a big rivalry that we’ve had ever since Chris Beard has gone. Even though he’s not a coach necessarily at UT anymore, we still have that rivalry,” Kylie said.

Fans said they’ve had a good feeling about the game since the Chief’s Super Bowl win on Sunday. They are hopeful some “Mahomes magic” shines on Lubbock. Fans that were camping out even got to watch the game.

“We got to watch it last night and we were all screaming our heads off for it,” Kylie said.

“Patrick Mahomes is a great representation for Texas Tech, and I think it will be so much better if we bring home a win tonight. Lubbock would definitely go crazy,” Madeline said.

Fans rushed into the USA at 6:30 with a line wrapped around the arena, ready to cheer on their men’s basketball team.

