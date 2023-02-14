Tuesday morning top stories: Texas Tech Men’s Basketball beats UT 74-67

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Texas Tech beats #6 Texas

The Texas Tech’s Men’s Basketball upset #6 Texas last night 74 to 67

The Red Raiders have now won three straight games all against top 25 teams

Defense to present its case in capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels

The defense will begin presenting its case today in the sentencing phase of the Hollis Daniels trial

Prosecutors say he should face the death penalty for killing Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Jr.

Deadly shooting at Michigan State

Three people are dead and five others injured after a man opened fire at Michigan State University

The 43-year-old gunman later shot himself

Earthquake death toll hits 35,000

Rescue teams continue looking for victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria

Syria’s president opened two new crossing points to allow aid to reach earthquake victims

Downed objects briefing

The Pentagon will give classified briefings to lawmakers on the four objects shot down by the U.S. military

The U.S. is now analyzing the wreckage of a Chinese spy balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina

