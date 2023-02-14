Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Tuesday morning top stories: Texas Tech Men’s Basketball beats UT 74-67

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Texas Tech beats #6 Texas

  • The Texas Tech’s Men’s Basketball upset #6 Texas last night 74 to 67
  • The Red Raiders have now won three straight games all against top 25 teams
  • Read more here: Red Raiders beat #6 Texas

Defense to present its case in capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels

Deadly shooting at Michigan State

Earthquake death toll hits 35,000

Downed objects briefing

  • The Pentagon will give classified briefings to lawmakers on the four objects shot down by the U.S. military
  • The U.S. is now analyzing the wreckage of a Chinese spy balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina
  • Latest details here: US defends decision to shoot down 3 unidentified objects

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie WinnSteve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrested individuals in Operation Heartbreak
LPD: 18 arrested in ‘Operation Heartbreak’ in north Lubbock
Wanted after erroneous release
WANTED: U.S. Marshals searching for inmate released by mistake
A student has died after a firearm was accidentally discharged in a vehicle at Dalhart ISD...
Student dead after firearm discharges in vehicle at Dalhart ISD parking lot
Raincast
Rain, strong winds on the way
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Lubbock police investigating downtown shooting overnight

Latest News

Today VERY WINDY, partly cloudy, and dusty. Temperatures will peak about seven degrees above...
HIGH WIND WARNING: First Alert Weather Day
Meat packers are required to submit forms about their contracts with producers to the USDA.
Packers now required to submit forms to the USDA’s Cattle Contract Library
The Cattle Contract Library Program requires packers to submit forms about their contracts with...
Packers now required to submit forms to the USDA’s Cattle Contract Library
Idalou 24-year-old Daniel Bloodworth saw this window decal on Mike Woody's truck window and...
Stranger turned superhero: Idalou man donating kidney after seeing car window decal