Tuesday morning top stories: Texas Tech Men’s Basketball beats UT 74-67

Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Texas Tech beats #6 Texas
- The Texas Tech’s Men’s Basketball upset #6 Texas last night 74 to 67
- The Red Raiders have now won three straight games all against top 25 teams
- Read more here: Red Raiders beat #6 Texas
Defense to present its case in capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels
- The defense will begin presenting its case today in the sentencing phase of the Hollis Daniels trial
- Prosecutors say he should face the death penalty for killing Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Jr.
- Prosecutors say he should face the death penalty for killing Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Jr.
Deadly shooting at Michigan State
- Three people are dead and five others injured after a man opened fire at Michigan State University
- The 43-year-old gunman later shot himself
- The 43-year-old gunman later shot himself
Earthquake death toll hits 35,000
- Rescue teams continue looking for victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria
- Syria’s president opened two new crossing points to allow aid to reach earthquake victims
- Syria's president opened two new crossing points to allow aid to reach earthquake victims
Downed objects briefing
- The Pentagon will give classified briefings to lawmakers on the four objects shot down by the U.S. military
- The U.S. is now analyzing the wreckage of a Chinese spy balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina
- The U.S. is now analyzing the wreckage of a Chinese spy balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina
