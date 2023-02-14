UIL hands down punishment for illegal recruitment at Lorenzo High School

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The UIL handed down its punishment for Lorenzo High’s basketball program. This is a follow-up to our reports on the state’s investigation into the team’s recruiting practices.

The allegations of recruiting athletes to play basketball at Lorenzo High School came last fall after 7 students from surrounding districts transferred to the school. This raised eyebrows within the district and lead to the UIL investigation to determine if the students should be allowed to compete. One of those students is Jakari Davis, the head coach’s son.

Deion Mitchell, Jakari’s father says, “As far as my son Jakari goes, Jakari did not move for athletic purposes.”

That was Jakari’s father’s response when he was questioned about moving his son from Shallowater to Lorenzo. The family claimed that Jakari moved to be closer to family, arguing that playing in Lorenzo would not help his college recruitment.

“Jakari is a division one prospect, moving to Lorenzo certainly is not going to up his standards of recruitment, he came to be with his family,” said Mitchell.

The committee sided with the Mitchell family and deemed Jakari Davis eligible to compete at Lorenzo.

The second part of the hearing was to discuss Travon McCaslin’s eligibility. The committee’s main concern began with why the McCaslin family moved their son during his senior year, and that he had previously played in a summer league with Lorenzo players.

James Colbert with the UIL says, “I am amazed when a kid will move in the middle of their senior year or at the beginning of their senior year.”

The McCaslin family claimed that they were looking for a fresh start and that it was not Travon’s decision to move to Lorenzo.

McCaslin’s father says, “There was nothing to gain for him, that is why it has been such a shock that this has been such a mess because he had nothing to gain from this move.”

The family argued they filled out the correct paperwork and that they did not feel like they did anything wrong.

McCaslin’s father says, “Nothing was done wrong by us, everything has been upfront, we didn’t mark anything wrong, we didn’t do anything wrong, we didn’t try to hide it.”

The committee ultimately denied Travon McCaslin’s eligibility to play at Lorenzo High School. The UIL then shifted its focus to the school district and its recruitment practices.

“Certainly we have an issue of optics here, it smells fishy. This program needs to be on probation, it needs to be for more than one year in my book, two maybe three years. We need to make sure that they know there is an oversight,” said Colbert.

The committee unanimously voted to place Lorenzo ISD under two-year probation, meaning the district will be under close watch for future illegal recruitment.

