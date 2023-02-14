Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Yoakum Co. residents receive alarming scam calls claiming to have taken family members hostage

Scam Alert
Scam Alert(KTTC)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YOAKUM COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Residents in Yoakum County have reported getting phone calls from people claiming to have taken their families hostage.

These alarming phone calls are from scammers trying to scare people out of money, according to a post from the Yoakum County Sheriff’s Office.

The scammers claim to have taken a person’s family hostage; they will then demand ransom money. The callers have also tried to convince people that their family members have been injured in a serious crash and then demand money in order to save them.

The calls have been coming from the phone number (806)436-4097 and the international number 52 81 3625 06555.

“As always, never share personal or financial information over the phone or online,” the sheriff’s office said in the post. “Simply hang up, refuse to answer further phone calls, attempt to contact your family member who is alleged to be in danger, and immediately report the incident to local law enforcement.”

These calls are similar to other fraudulent schemes seen by law enforcement.

If you have received a similar call, you can report the incident to the Yoakum County Sheriff’s Office at (806)456-2377 or to your local police department.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrested individuals in Operation Heartbreak
LPD: 18 arrested in ‘Operation Heartbreak’ in north Lubbock
Wanted after erroneous release
WANTED: U.S. Marshals searching for inmate released by mistake
A student has died after a firearm was accidentally discharged in a vehicle at Dalhart ISD...
Student dead after firearm discharges in vehicle at Dalhart ISD parking lot
Raincast
Rain, strong winds on the way
Hollis Daniels, Trial Day 6
State rests after testimony from Officer East’s widow in Hollis Daniels’ capital murder trial

Latest News

Patrick Bradley, 50
Metro Unit asking for public’s help locating aggravated assault suspect
Source: Lubbock Fire Rescue
LFR responding to cut gas line in south Lubbock, road closures reported
Charles Sanchez
Jury selection begins for trial against former Lubbock DJ
Authorities respond to Michigan State University overnight amid reports of a shooting.
Lubbock native on campus during Michigan State shooting