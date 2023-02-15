Aggravated assault suspect in custody

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department announced that 50-year-old Patrick Bradley is now in custody after turning himself in without incident to Metro and Anti-Gang Unit investigators around 11 a.m. this morning.

PREVIOUS STORY: Metro Unit asking for public’s help locating aggravated assault suspect

Metro and Anti-Gang investigators appealed to the public for help in locating Bradley on Wednesday in connection to a Saturday morning homicide that left 39-year-old Clifton Holman dead.

Bradley is facing charges of aggravated assault. He is being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

