Aggravated assault suspect in custody

Patrick Bradley, 50
Patrick Bradley, 50
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department announced that 50-year-old Patrick Bradley is now in custody after turning himself in without incident to Metro and Anti-Gang Unit investigators around 11 a.m. this morning.

Metro and Anti-Gang investigators appealed to the public for help in locating Bradley on Wednesday in connection to a Saturday morning homicide that left 39-year-old Clifton Holman dead.

Bradley is facing charges of aggravated assault. He is being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

