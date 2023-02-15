Local Listings
Chris Beard assault case dismissed by Travis County DA

FILE - Texas head coach Chris Beard talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA...
FILE - Texas head coach Chris Beard talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Today, Travis County District Attorney José Garza announced that our office has filed a motion to dismiss the case against Chris Beard. After a careful and thorough review of the evidence, recent public statements, and considering Ms. Trew’s wishes, our office has determined that the felony offense cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

On December 12, 2022, the Austin Police Department arrested Mr. Beard and charged him with Assault by Strangulation / Suffocation – Family Violence.

“Our office takes all domestic abuse cases seriously to ensure justice for the victims,” said Travis County District Attorney José Garza. “In every case, we are obligated to evaluate the facts and evidence and do our best to reach an outcome that will keep the victim and our community safe.”

Since 2021, our office has indicted or formally charged over 2,000 individuals with assault family violence charges. Additionally, we have secured over 1,000 criminal convictions for family violence charges. In 2022, we incarcerated over 200 people as a result of family violence charges.

The motion to dismiss was filed today, Wednesday, February 15, 2022.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the Travis County District Attorney's Office.

