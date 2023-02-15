Floral shops prepare months before Valentine’s Day, rain, shine, or wind, flowers will be delivered

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Phones are ringing off the hook at local floral shops this Valentine’s Day. With the exception of teddy bears and chocolate, flowers are the number one gift for the holiday of love.

“It just makes you feel special and I think that’s more what it’s about,” Robin Rudd, the owner of Fig and Flower Co. said.

For these shops, love day preparation starts months in advance.

“In November vendors start reaching out to us,” Robin said. “Here are our prebooks, here is what we can get, here are our prices.”

Robin says orders come in as soon as January 1, and although the day may be filled with gifts and love for the community, the day is filled with unforeseen challenges for local florists. In recent years the weather has been a challenge for floral deliveries as they brave rain, snow, and even 60-mile-per-hour winds like this Valentine’s Day.

“We try to get close to the door, wrap our arms around them, just try to wait for a break in the wind and run it in really quick and just cross our fingers and hope for the best,” Robin said.

After finishing more than 200 orders last night, Robin was welcomed with another 40 orders when she arrived this morning. Robin said she rounds up all her friends on Valentine’s Day to help her and her family deliver hundreds of flower bouquets.

Although orders can come months in advance, flowers can only be made the day before so the pressure heats up for floral shops as last-minute orders and people start trickling in. Robin’s advice for next Valentine’s Day is to get your flower orders in early.

