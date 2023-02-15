Local Listings
High School Hoop Madness Tuesday scores

Here's Pete Christy with your High School Hoop Madness scores and highlights!
By Pete Christy
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your High School Hoop Madness scores and highlights:

Girls

Lubbock Cooper 90 Palo Duro 57

All Saints 70 Nazarene Christian 18

Southcrest Christian 40 Muenster Sacred Heart 35

Lubbock Christian 77 FW Temple 23

Floydada 53 Vega 50

Kingdom Prep 65 Wylie Prep 31

Crane 57 Brownfield 49

Silverton 53 Miami 23

Sundown 77 Anthony 39

Kress 38 Hartley 28

Estacado 56 Brownwood 38

Boys

Lorenzo 97 Wilson 22

O’Donnell 60 Petersburg 38

Floydada 120 Sudan 26

New Deal 71 Lockney 3

4Jayton 82 Patton Springs 34

Shallowater 56 Abernathy 38

Morton 70 Whiteface 66

Idalou 53 Roosevelt 46

FW Bethesda 43 All Saints 32

Snyder 41 Levelland 34

Frenship 89 Midland 69

Sweetwater 61 Lake View 45

Coronado 91 Lubbock High 81 OT

Monterey 67 Lubbock Cooper 63

Estacado 70 Big Spring 37

Olton 68 Smyer 19

Lubbock Christian 98 Midland Trinity 49

Ropes 55 Sundown 50 OT

Guthrie 61 Spur 59

Whitharral 58 Meadow 51

Trinity Christian 83 Dallas Christian 28

Hermleigh 48 Ira 41

Plains 71 Seagraves 60

New Deal 69 Post 33

Lamesa 59 Littlefield 47

