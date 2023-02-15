High School Hoop Madness Tuesday scores
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your High School Hoop Madness scores and highlights:
Girls
Lubbock Cooper 90 Palo Duro 57
All Saints 70 Nazarene Christian 18
Southcrest Christian 40 Muenster Sacred Heart 35
Lubbock Christian 77 FW Temple 23
Floydada 53 Vega 50
Kingdom Prep 65 Wylie Prep 31
Crane 57 Brownfield 49
Silverton 53 Miami 23
Sundown 77 Anthony 39
Kress 38 Hartley 28
Estacado 56 Brownwood 38
Boys
Lorenzo 97 Wilson 22
O’Donnell 60 Petersburg 38
Floydada 120 Sudan 26
New Deal 71 Lockney 3
4Jayton 82 Patton Springs 34
Shallowater 56 Abernathy 38
Morton 70 Whiteface 66
Idalou 53 Roosevelt 46
FW Bethesda 43 All Saints 32
Snyder 41 Levelland 34
Frenship 89 Midland 69
Sweetwater 61 Lake View 45
Coronado 91 Lubbock High 81 OT
Monterey 67 Lubbock Cooper 63
Estacado 70 Big Spring 37
Olton 68 Smyer 19
Lubbock Christian 98 Midland Trinity 49
Ropes 55 Sundown 50 OT
Guthrie 61 Spur 59
Whitharral 58 Meadow 51
Trinity Christian 83 Dallas Christian 28
Hermleigh 48 Ira 41
Plains 71 Seagraves 60
New Deal 69 Post 33
Lamesa 59 Littlefield 47
