LIVE: Chiefs celebrate Super Bowl win with parade in Kansas City

By Emma McSpadden
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCBD) - The Kansas City Chiefs are celebrating their Super Bowl win with a parade through the city.

After an intense comeback on Super Bowl Sunday, the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.

This is the team’s second Super Bowl win in the last four years, with former Red Raider Patrick Mahomes at the helm.

The parade is scheduled to begin at noon.

