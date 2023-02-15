Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Microsoft officially retires Internet Explorer

Internet Explorer debuted in 1995 as a part of Windows 95, and at one point, it commanded 95%...
Internet Explorer debuted in 1995 as a part of Windows 95, and at one point, it commanded 95% of the market.(Source: MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:55 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Valentine’s Day was not a happy day for fans of Microsoft’s Internet Explorer, as the company officially disabled the web browser.

Microsoft announced Tuesday that Microsoft Edge with IE Mode officially replaced Internet Explorer 11. The tech giant permanently disabled the latter web browser on its desktops.

Now, users who click on the icon are being redirected to Microsoft Edge.

Internet Explorer debuted in 1995 as a part of Windows 95, and at one point, it commanded 95% of the market.

Microsoft says it will remove all visual references to Internet Explorer when it releases an update to its operating system in June. That will mark one year since the company announced it was retiring the browser.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wanted after erroneous release
WANTED: U.S. Marshals searching for inmate released by mistake
A former friend of Hollis Daniels took the stand Tuesday in day seven of the capital murder...
Hollis Daniels’ friends and family take the stand in Day 7 of capital murder trial
Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
GRAPHIC: Woman charged in dismemberment case attacks attorney at hearing
KCBD First Alert Weather
HIGH WIND WARNING: First Alert Weather Day
Source: Lubbock Fire Rescue
LFR responding to cut gas line in south Lubbock, road closures reported

Latest News

A school district in Ewing Township, New Jersey, closed for the day after investigators said...
MSU shooting suspect may have been planning more attacks
Elon Musk's takeover at Twitter has seen mass firings and other cost-cutting measures. He is on...
Elon Musk hopes to have Twitter CEO toward the end of year
Aaron and Amie canceled their divorce filing on Valentine's Day, citing their love for each...
Couple cancel their divorce on Valentine’s Day: ‘Love can conquer all’
The couple credit counseling and forgiveness with helping them through the tough times.
Couple choose love, cancel divorce on Valentine's Day