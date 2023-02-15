More wind today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Unfortunately more strong winds and blowing dust are making an appearance today.

A wind advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. this evening. Elevated fire weather conditions are expected from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Winds will come from the southwest around 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. This afternoon wind speeds will increase to 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph. Patchy blowing dust will be possible this morning and this afternoon.

Windcast (KCBD)

High temperatures today will be in the lower 60s, with mostly sunny skies.

Tonight will be windy and cold. Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 20s, with mostly clear skies. Northwest winds will be around 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph.

After a cold front comes through the area tonight, tomorrow’s temperatures will struggle to reach the mid-40s. It will still be a breezy day with north winds around 15 to 25 mph.

3 Day Forecast (KCBD)

Thursday night will be clear and cold with low temperatures in the mid-10s. North winds will settle with speeds around 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest and slowing to 5 mph after midnight.

With sunny skies, Friday’s high temperatures will be in the lower 50s. Friday will also be the first day we see some wind relief with west winds around 5 to 10 mph.

7-Day Windcast (KCBD)

Friday evening we will have partly cloudy skies, becoming mostly cloudy with overnight temperatures in the upper 20s.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.