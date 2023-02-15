Local Listings
No injuries reported in south Lubbock fire

Crews with Lubbock Fire Rescue are on the scene of a residential structure fire in the 4900...
Crews with Lubbock Fire Rescue are on the scene of a residential structure fire in the 4900 block of 102nd Street.(Peyton Toups | KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Crews with Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire in the 4900 block of 102nd Street.

LFR was dispatched at 6:45 p.m. The caller reported that the fire originated in the garage.

According to LFR, the occupants of the home were able to exit safely and fire crews quickly extinguished the fire.

The garage sustained heavy smoke damage and the inside of the home suffered only minor smoke damage.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

