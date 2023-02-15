Pete Christy talks to Red Raider Zach Thomas about entering Pro Football Hall of Fame

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After three years of missing out, Red Raider Zach Thomas got the call to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

So many doubted him, but Zach believed in himself.

Spike Dykes & the Red Raider Coaching staff believed in Zach and he is forever grateful.

Zach spent 13 years in the NFL, 12 years with Miami, and one year with Dallas.

August 5th in Canton, Ohio, Zach will be officially inducted.

He talked to me about his time at Texas Tech, his mindset in the NFL, and finding out he got into the Hall.

Zach didn’t know he is the first Texas Tech Red Raider to enter the Hall, but he knows another Red Raider who is well on his way to joining him.

Zach is proud to be a Red Raider and on being the 370th to enter the Pro Football Hall of fame.

