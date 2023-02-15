Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Reports: Raquel Welch dies at 82

Actress Raquel Welch speaks at a news conference in Paris, Feb. 4, 1976.
Actress Raquel Welch speaks at a news conference in Paris, Feb. 4, 1976.(AP Photo/Jean-Jacques Levy)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actress Raquel Welch has died at the age of 82, her manager confirmed to multiple media outlets Wednesday.

Welch “passed away peacefully early this morning after a brief illness,” her manager Steve Sauer told People magazine.

Welch’s many film credits include “One Million Years B.C.” and “Fantastic Voyage.”

This developing story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wanted after erroneous release
WANTED: U.S. Marshals searching for inmate released by mistake
A former friend of Hollis Daniels took the stand Tuesday in day seven of the capital murder...
Hollis Daniels’ friends and family take the stand in Day 7 of capital murder trial
Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
GRAPHIC: Woman charged in dismemberment case attacks attorney at hearing
Emergency crews are responding to a single-vehicle rollover in Central Lubbock.
Emergency crews responding to rollover in Central Lubbock
KCBD First Alert Weather
HIGH WIND WARNING: First Alert Weather Day

Latest News

Acting FAA administrator Billy Nolen comments on the status of US air safety during a Senate...
'Cannot become complacent:' FAA official comments on US air safety
FILE - Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at a fundraiser hosted by The Citadel...
Nikki Haley kicks off her GOP campaign for White House
President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to protect Social Security and...
GOP plans would drive deficits up $3 trillion, White House says
FILE - Then-acting IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel prepares to testify on Capitol Hill in...
IRS nominee Werfel faces questioning on “thankless’ job