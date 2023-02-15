Retired Lubbock couples share how they’ve maintained lasting love

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This Valentine’s Day, some of Lubbock’s most seasoned couples are giving KCBD viewers the secret to lasting love and a strong marriage. Newschannel 11′s Brittany Michaleson visited the Carillon Retirement Community in town and had a look at what makes a lasting marriage.

Floyd and Clarice Robertson have been married 52 years.

Q: “How did you meet?”

FLOYD: “We met on a small Army base, a training base in Germany. In November, the Sunday before Thanksgiving, Clarice decided to have a Thanksgiving dinner party. I started turning this wire on this champagne bottle and all of a sudden, bam, and the cork hit the ceiling and came down and smashed her coffee cup.”

CLARICE: “Right on my coffee cup.”

FLOYD: “I couldn’t have done it on purpose.”

Q: “What was it about each other that made you realize, this is the right one?”

FLOYD says: “As soon as I met her, I found out that she had a little over $2,000 in the bank.”

CLARICE says: “He married me for my money.”

FLOYD says: “And I thought this is the girl for me, she’s a saver, not a waster.”

Q: “Were there moments that were challenging?”

FLOYD says: “The harder things we just kind of put, put them in the past. When some difficult things came along, which a couple of things did, we just put that aside.”

Q: “What’s your advice for younger couples?”

“Just have fun with each other. Enjoy each other.”

Glen and Bettina Cox have been married for 17 years.

Q: “How did you meet?”

GLEN: “When we first met, she came to my house and I put together her first computer and when I first met her, I thought she wasn’t very pretty. I mean, she had her work scrubs on and her hair pulled up. Time progressed and she came to work where I was working and we just got to know each other.”

Q: “What was it about each other that made you realize, this is the right one?”

BETTINA: “It’s just worked because we’re such great friends. I mean, we enjoy each other’s company.”

Q: “Were there moments that were challenging?”

GLEN says: “You overlook the small things that a person does because none of us are perfect.”

Q: “What’s your advice for younger couples?”

GLEN says: “Keep in mind why you got married in the first place.”

Morris and Janice Knox have been married for 64 years.

Q: “How did you meet?”

MORRIS: “My boss had just moved there to Archer City, and he kept saying I’ve got my daughter, just graduated from high school. And we need to get her fixed up. We need to get her acquainted. And I got her dates with everybody I knew. And none of it worked out. So it left me and that’s how we ended up.”

Q: “What was it about each other that made you realize, this is the right one?”

JANICE says: “Just kind of had the same values and liked the same things, we had fun.”

Q: “What’s your advice for younger couples?”

JANICE says: “You have to communicate.”

MORRIS says: “I’m a better talker than I’m a listener and that kind of screws things up sometimes. But, for the most part, she’s usually right.”

