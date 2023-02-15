Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

TTHSC School of Medicine Dean Dr. Steven Berk’s new novel

“I had always wanted to write about the great story of how bacteria were first discovered,” Dr. Berk said.
By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Dr. Steven Berk, the Dean of The Texas Tech Health Sciences Center School of Medicine, is exploring a new way of sharing his passion for science.

Dr. Berk has been the Dean at TTHSC School of Medicine for 16 years, during that time he has written five medical textbooks and challenged aspiring physicians.,

“The most important thing is for students to understand the incredible importance of science,” said Dr. Berk.

Science is something he knows a lot about, but writing fiction novels is a new addition to his resume.

“I had always wanted to write about the great story of how bacteria were first discovered,” Dr. Berk said.

Following the multitude of peer-reviewed papers that Dr. Berk has constructed, he focused his passion for infectious diseases and the history of medicine to craft a novel that mixes both.

“I have seen the true miracle of science, and that is what I was trying to express in the book, that other incredible miraculous period,” said Dr. Berk.

That time period follows Sir William Osler, a physician that Berk has looked up to since he was a medical student. Through 16 years, and countless awards and accomplishments, Dr. Berk’s passion for science is now available for the public to enjoy.

“I wanted to recreate that incredible story of how bacteria were discovered and how the field of infectious disease began,” said Dr. Berk.

‘In search of Animalcule’ by Dr. Steven L. Berk can be found on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrested individuals in Operation Heartbreak
LPD: 18 arrested in ‘Operation Heartbreak’ in north Lubbock
Wanted after erroneous release
WANTED: U.S. Marshals searching for inmate released by mistake
A student has died after a firearm was accidentally discharged in a vehicle at Dalhart ISD...
Student dead after firearm discharges in vehicle at Dalhart ISD parking lot
Raincast
Rain, strong winds on the way
Hollis Daniels, Trial Day 6
State rests after testimony from Officer East’s widow in Hollis Daniels’ capital murder trial

Latest News

Floral shops prepare months in advance
Floral shops prepare months before Valentine’s Day, rain, shine, or wind, flowers will be delivered
Floral shops prepare months in advance
Floral shops prepare months before Valentine's
Dr. Steven Berk writes new novel
Dr. Steven Berk writes new novel
Pastor Stubblefield
Pastor Stubblefield speaks on the black experience in Lubbock