TTHSC School of Medicine Dean Dr. Steven Berk’s new novel

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Dr. Steven Berk, the Dean of The Texas Tech Health Sciences Center School of Medicine, is exploring a new way of sharing his passion for science.

Dr. Berk has been the Dean at TTHSC School of Medicine for 16 years, during that time he has written five medical textbooks and challenged aspiring physicians.,

“The most important thing is for students to understand the incredible importance of science,” said Dr. Berk.

Science is something he knows a lot about, but writing fiction novels is a new addition to his resume.

“I had always wanted to write about the great story of how bacteria were first discovered,” Dr. Berk said.

Following the multitude of peer-reviewed papers that Dr. Berk has constructed, he focused his passion for infectious diseases and the history of medicine to craft a novel that mixes both.

“I have seen the true miracle of science, and that is what I was trying to express in the book, that other incredible miraculous period,” said Dr. Berk.

That time period follows Sir William Osler, a physician that Berk has looked up to since he was a medical student. Through 16 years, and countless awards and accomplishments, Dr. Berk’s passion for science is now available for the public to enjoy.

“I wanted to recreate that incredible story of how bacteria were discovered and how the field of infectious disease began,” said Dr. Berk.

‘In search of Animalcule’ by Dr. Steven L. Berk can be found on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.

