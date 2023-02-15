Wednesday morning top stories: Defense to continue case in Hollis Daniels trial
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Hollis Daniels capital murder trial
- Defense attorneys will continue to call witnesses today in the Hollis Daniels capital murder trial
- Friends testified yesterday that his behavior changed as he abused drugs, including the anti-depressant Xanax
- Continuing coverage: Hollis Daniels’ friends and family take the stand in Day 7 of capital murder trial
Lubbock police searching for aggravated robbery suspect
- Lubbock police are asking for your help to find 50-year-old Patrick Bradley
- He is wanted in connection to the shooting death of Clifton Holman near 35th and Ave. L last weekend
- Details here: Metro Unit asking for public’s help locating aggravated assault suspect
Michigan State shooting investigation
- Police identified the gunman in the mass shooting at Michigan State University as 43-year-old Anthony McRae
- Investigators say he had a note threatening schools in New Jersey but had no connections to Michigan State
- Follow the latest developments: Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State
Downed objects likely balloons
- The White House says three objects shot down last weekend were likely balloons flown for benign purposes
- The U.S. says it is also possible a Chinese spy balloon was blown off course and was intended to fly over Guam
- Here’s what we know: Latest downed objects could well be ‘benign,’ US says
