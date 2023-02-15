Local Listings
Wednesday morning top stories: Defense to continue case in Hollis Daniels trial

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Hollis Daniels capital murder trial

Lubbock police searching for aggravated robbery suspect

Michigan State shooting investigation

  • Police identified the gunman in the mass shooting at Michigan State University as 43-year-old Anthony McRae
  • Investigators say he had a note threatening schools in New Jersey but had no connections to Michigan State
  • Follow the latest developments: Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State

Downed objects likely balloons

  • The White House says three objects shot down last weekend were likely balloons flown for benign purposes
  • The U.S. says it is also possible a Chinese spy balloon was blown off course and was intended to fly over Guam
  • Here’s what we know: Latest downed objects could well be ‘benign,’ US says

