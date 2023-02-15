Wednesday morning top stories: Defense to continue case in Hollis Daniels trial

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Hollis Daniels capital murder trial

Defense attorneys will continue to call witnesses today in the Hollis Daniels capital murder trial

Friends testified yesterday that his behavior changed as he abused drugs, including the anti-depressant Xanax

Lubbock police searching for aggravated robbery suspect

Lubbock police are asking for your help to find 50-year-old Patrick Bradley

He is wanted in connection to the shooting death of Clifton Holman near 35th and Ave. L last weekend

Michigan State shooting investigation

Police identified the gunman in the mass shooting at Michigan State University as 43-year-old Anthony McRae

Investigators say he had a note threatening schools in New Jersey but had no connections to Michigan State

Downed objects likely balloons

The White House says three objects shot down last weekend were likely balloons flown for benign purposes

The U.S. says it is also possible a Chinese spy balloon was blown off course and was intended to fly over Guam

