Wind dies down and polar air moves in

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another day of strong winds over the South Plains, but relief is on the way. Winds, for most of the region, remained between 35-45 mph with some gusts around 50 mph today. Winds for all of the area will slowly decrease this evening but remain at speeds of 15-25 mph through late tonight.

Tomorrow, winds will increase but should remain between 15-25 mph with some stronger gusts until late afternoon.

Temperatures will remain cold during the day with highs remaining in the 30s in the north and northwest counties and low to mid-40s in the central and southern communities.

There will be a big difference in temperatures tomorrow into Friday. As winds turn to the north to northwest polar air will slide out into the South Plains and that will lead to lows in the teens from Lubbock north into the Panhandle. Even with sunny skies, it will remain cold during the day with highs remaining in the 30s in the north and northwest counties and low to mid-40s in the central and southern communities.

Dry conditions will continue into the weekend and temperatures will slowly warm by the weekend.

In fact, we should have highs around 60 degrees Saturday and in the mid to upper 60s on Sunday.

