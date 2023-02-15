Local Listings
Winds lessen tomorrow, bring cold and rain Wednesday

Looking ahead to Wednesday, more wind, but not as strong as today, but 50 mph gusts will again be possible in the region.
By John Robison
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hurricane-force winds over the northern areas of the South Plains today with plenty of gusts in the 60+ mph range. The wind topped at 69 mph in Lubbock.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, more wind, but not as strong as today, but 50 mph gusts will again be possible in the region. That means increased fire danger for the day along with blowing dust. Fortunately, the winds shouldn’t be as strong but they will bring temperatures down and open the door for some very cold air to settle in by Thursday morning.

Wednesday will also bring more clouds and possibly some light showers and snow to the Panhandle...
Wednesday will also bring more clouds and possibly some light showers and snow to the Panhandle and northern South Plains.(KCBD, John Robison)

Wednesday will also bring more clouds and possibly some light showers and snow to the Panhandle and northern South Plains. It doesn’t look like accumulations on the South Plains for snow.

As for temperatures, tomorrow will be in the 50s to 60s over most of the region. However, lows will fall to the teens from Lubbock northward by Thursday and again Friday morning. You’ll need a coat on Thursday because highs will stay in the 30s in the northern counties and 40s in the Lubbock area.

A slow warming trend will begin on Friday and the weekend.

