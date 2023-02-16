Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

2 killed in Tennessee National Guard helicopter crash, officials say

Law enforcement and emergency personnel are on the scene of a helicopter crash in Harvest. (WAFF)
By Javon Williams and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - Officials say there were no survivors after a Black Hawk helicopter crashed near a highway in Alabama.

The helicopter belonged to the Tennessee National Guard, sources familiar with the matter told WAFF.

U.S. military officials said two people on board were killed in the crash.

Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc., says the call of the crash came in at 3:01 p.m. and happened at the intersection of Burwell Road and Highway 53.

Video from a doorbell camera from a WAFF viewer captured the moment the helicopter crashed.

Footage from a doorbell camera shows when a Black Hawk helicopter crashed in Harvest.

Webster says the helicopter caught fire upon impact.

WAFF reports no cars or pedestrians were injured as a result of the crash.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says traffic will experience heavy delays in the area and roads south of Highway 53 are currently closed.

Copyright 2023 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wanted after erroneous release
WANTED: U.S. Marshals searching for inmate released by mistake
Emergency crews are responding to a single-vehicle rollover in Central Lubbock.
Emergency crews responding to rollover in Central Lubbock
A former friend of Hollis Daniels took the stand Tuesday in day seven of the capital murder...
Hollis Daniels’ friends and family take the stand in Day 7 of capital murder trial
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
FILE - Texas head coach Chris Beard talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA...
Chris Beard assault case dismissed by Travis County DA

Latest News

A Florida woman shares her story after fighting off a man who physically assaulted her in her...
Woman shares story of fighting off attacker in gym
The gunman who killed 10 Black people was sentenced to life in prison.
Buffalo supermarket shooter sentenced to life
Active shooter protocols on campus
What should you do in the event of an active shooter on your campus?
Police in El Paso, Texas, responded to reports of a shooting Wednesday evening at a shopping...
1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting at El Paso, Texas shopping mall
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks to the University of Delaware Class of 2022 during its...
AP source: FBI searched University of Delaware in Biden documents probe