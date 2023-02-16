4.3 magnitude earthquake reported east of Snyder

SNYDER, Texas (KCBD) - The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 4.3 magnitude earthquake east of Snyder early Thursday morning.

A check at the KCBD Radar’s earthquake function shows exactly where the earthquake hit on the map around 4:30 a.m.

The Geological Survey says more than 100 people felt it. You can report what you felt to the Geological Survey by logging into its website.

