After a cooler day, temps begin a dramatic climb

By Collin Mertz
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today, cold north winds kept us chilly, but tomorrow begins a 4-day temperature climb. Overnight tonight, temperatures drop into the low 20s and teens, with brisk breezes making the apparent temperature feel single-digits. We warm up our highs tomorrow a bit, into the low 50s, and winds back off a bit, though still breezy.

By Saturday, our highs are in the upper 50s, cloud cover increasing with west and southwesterly winds that help the rise in temps along. This brings even more cloud cover in for Sunday, with highs in the low 70s. By the start of the work week, we’re in the mid 70s!

