Brisk today, a little less wind

By Shania Jackson
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a Canadian cold front swept the area temperatures are in the upper 10s this morning.

Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast(KCBD)

Wind chills are not expected to be above 30° today even though lots of sunshine is expected, north winds will keep us fairly cold. High temperatures will be in the lower 40s with a little less wind, but still breezy with speeds around 15 to 25 mph.

Overnight will be even colder with temperatures in the mid-10s and northwest winds around 10 to 15 mph.

Friday will be sunny and warmer for us with high temperatures in the lower 50s. We will finally get some wind relief, as west winds will be light around 5 to 10 mph.

7 Day Windcast
7 Day Windcast(KCBD)

Friday night will be cold with lows in the upper 20s, and mostly cloudy skies. West winds turn south but will stay light, around 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday morning will be mostly cloudy with a very slight chance of sprinkles or drizzle. Things will become clear in the afternoon, with high temperatures in the upper 50s. Wind speeds begin increasing again with southwest winds around 15 to 25 mph.

Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(KCBD)

