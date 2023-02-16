Local Listings
Dave & Buster’s posting 175 job openings ahead of May 1 opening

By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Dave & Buster’s, an entertainment and restaurant business with 151 locations in the U.S. and Canada, is set to open their new Lubbock location on May 1 at 2620 W. Loop 289

Ahead of its grand opening, the company is looking to fill front and back-of-house positions including servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks, game techs, and more. Interested candidates should complete an online application at daveandbusters.com/careers.

Dave & Buster’s employees can take advantage of a comprehensive benefits package including medical, dental, vision, and a 401k. Dave & Buster’s also offers a High Potential program encouraging high-performing employees to move up quickly to new positions. Over 30 percent of the brand’s current management base was promoted from within the company.

The new location will feature 21,000 square feet of arcade games, a chef-crafted menu, and a 40-foot “WOW” Wall with dozens of HDTVs for sports viewing.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Dave & Buster's

