Defense focuses on Hollis Daniels’ mother, mental health as more family testifies

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Several people from Hollis Daniels III’s past will take the stand in Day 8 of the capital murder trial, including a former girlfriend and a mental health counselor.

KCBD’s Shaley Sanders said Daniels’ high school girlfriend provided her statement via zoom, as she is currently in Illinois for military training.

While in high school, Daniels was reportedly “outgoing, personable, nice and funny.” However, Daniels would post depressing lyrics on social media and sometimes act depressed, according to her testimony.

His former girlfriend also called him the night of the deadly shooting. When he answered, she said he sounded “frantic, rushed and distracted.” She also said he was not able to comprehend what she was saying and seemed to be on drugs.

The court is also hearing from Daniels’ former high school theatre teacher and a counselor who evaluated him.

The teacher stated he had always been respectful toward her, but was not surprised to hear about his drug use after he left high school. She was, however, shocked to hear about the murder.

Dr. Wilkens, a licensed professional counselor and family friend of the Daniels was asked to talk with him about his mental state. This was before Daniels was to begin his sophomore year at Texas Tech. The counselor stated Daniels was having alarming thoughts about death. Wilkens told Daniels’ mother he was concerned and stated Daniels should have a professional evaluation.

In an email to Daniels’ mother, Wilkens stated Daniels’ had a “death wish.” Daniels reportedly told Wilkens the easiest way to take his own life would be to shoot himself in the head.

Wilkens suggested keeping Daniels at home for the fall semester. The defense stated Daniels shot and killed East just two months later.

The court room is expected to hear more testimony as the day progresses.

