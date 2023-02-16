Local Listings
Hollis Daniels’ father testifies to ‘beginning of a perfect storm’

A Lubbock jury heard more emotional testimony Thursday morning on day 9 in the capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock jury heard more emotional testimony Thursday morning on day 9 in the capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels.

The defense called the director of the Tech Transfer Acceleration Program to the stand who described Daniels as quiet, very intelligent and respectful. She told the court she was “in complete shock and devastated” when she heard Daniels had shot and killed Officer Floyd East Jr.

FULL COVERAGE: Shooting at Texas Tech Police Department

Dr. Steven Beebe, a professor of communication, began writing letter with Daniels told the defense their conversations were centered around theology and C.S. Lewis.

Dr. Beebe told the defense his correspondence with Daniels was genuine. When asked if he thought Daniels could still be helpful from prison he said yes and believes he could help any community he serves by sharing his own questions and struggles.

KCBD’s Shaley Sanders is providing live updates from the courtroom.

The court room is expected to hear more testimony as the day progresses.

