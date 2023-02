Hoop Madness girl’s area round playoff

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hoop Madness heats up Thursday with the second round of the Girls UIL playoffs with Area Round actions.

Here’s the info for the 33 remaining girls’ teams in the postseason:

Hoop Madness

Girls:

UIL Area Playoffs

6A

Frenship vs Byron Nelson 6 p.m. Thursday at Abilene Cooper

5A

Monterey vs El Paso Burges 6 p.m. Friday at Fort Stockton

Lubbock Cooper vs El Paso Chapin 4 p.m. Friday at Fort Stockton

4A

Levelland vs. Bridgeport 5 p.m. Friday at Hamlin

Estacado vs. Krum 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Abilene High

Seminole vs Mountain View 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Van Horn

3A

Littlefield vs Childress 6 p.m. Thursday at Floydada

Muleshoe vs Idalou 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Littlefield

Lamesa vs Shallowater 6 p.m. Thursday at Brownfield

Farwell vs Wellington 6:30 p.m. Friday at Caprock

Floydada vs Gruver 6 p.m. Friday at Tascosa

Sudan vs Stratford 7 p.m. Friday in Vega

New Home vs Eldorado 6 p.m. Friday at Western Texas College in Snyder

Sundown vs Roscoe 8 p.m. Friday in Post

Ropes vs Ozona 8 p.m. Friday at Garden City

1A

Spur vs Sands 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Slaton

Klondike vs Jayton 6 p.m. Thursday in Tahoka

Nazareth vs Silverton 6:30 p.m.Friday at Amarillo High

Kress vs Claude 6 p.m. Thursday at Canyon HS

Valley vs Wildorado 6 p.m. Friday at Dimmitt

Borden County vs Grady 6 p.m. Thursday at Lamesa

Whiteface vs Lorenzo 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Abernathy

Hermleigh vs Aspermont 6 p.m. Thursday in Hamlin

TAPPS

Regional Finals

Lubbock Christian vs Denton Calvary 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Abilene Christian HS

Southcrest Christian vs Kingdom Prep 4 p.m. Saturday at All-Saints

All Saints vs Ovilla Christian 6 p.m. Friday at Abilene Christian HS

Boys

TAPPS

Regional Finals

Lubbock Christian vs Lucas Christian noon Saturday Abilene Christian HS

Trinity Christian vs Colleyville Covenant 2 p.m. Saturday at Clyde

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.