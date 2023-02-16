Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bixby

By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bixby KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a 10-month-old pit bull who’s been at the shelter for about nine months.

Bixby does well with both dogs and cats. He also loves riding in the car, swimming, hiking and going on adventures. Bixby is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bowie.

