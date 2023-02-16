Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Man dies after dog’s leash is caught in Metro train door

Authorities are shown at the scene of a death at the Dunn Loring Station in Fairfax County,...
Authorities are shown at the scene of a death at the Dunn Loring Station in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Wednesday.(Source: WUSA/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, Va. (AP) — A man died after a dog’s leash became caught in a Metro train door on Wednesday, causing him to be dragged from the platform to the tracks, authorities said.

It happened at Dunn Loring Station in Fairfax County, Virginia, around 1:30 p.m., police said.

The man cleared the train and was on the platform away from car, but the dog’s leash appeared to be tied to him and became caught. The dog remained inside the car, while the obstruction caused the man to be dragged on the platform and onto the tracks, police said in a tweet.

While an investigation is ongoing, police said video appears to show the incident occurred about 450 feet away from the operator cab, and the train operator performed two safe door checks before moving the train.

The man later died from his injuries at a hospital, police said. The dog, which does not appear to be a service animal, was left inside the train, police said. Only service animals or those in a secure carrier are allowed in Metro.

The dog was in police care.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to a single-vehicle rollover in Central Lubbock.
Emergency crews responding to rollover in Central Lubbock
FILE - Texas head coach Chris Beard talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA...
Chris Beard assault case dismissed by Travis County DA
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Fmr. Lubbock DJ accused of child molestation
Opening testimony begins for former Lubbock DJ trial
Several people from Hollis Daniels III’s past will take the stand in Day 8 of the capital...
Defense focuses on Hollis Daniels’ mother, mental health as more family testifies

Latest News

Photos from the scene show several damaged train cars.
Train with hazardous materials derails in Michigan
Shreyas Gaikwad, Ph.D. candidate in the Graduate Program in Pharmaceutical Sciences at the...
Texas Tech Ph. D. candidate receives award for cancer research
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
LIVE: Trump election probe grand jury believes some witnesses lied
A Lubbock jury heard more emotional testimony Thursday morning on day 9 in the capital murder...
Witness testifies she was ‘shocked’ and ‘devastated’ after hearing Daniels had shot Officer East
Nothing Bundt Cakes is teaming up with America’s favorite cookie to create the delicious...
Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away free Bundtlets to celebrate Oreo’s 111th birthday