Residents demand action at Central Village Apartments in Plainview

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some residents at a Plainview apartment are concerned for their health, complaining managers and maintenance are not doing their job. Meanwhile, the new property manager just took over in December, and says it’s committed to putting residents’ health and well-being first.

Several residents at the Central Village Apartments emailed KCBD, sending complaints about different issues they’ve experienced living in the apartments over the years, like mold, broken heaters, leaking, and flooding. Royal American Management took over the position as property manager two months ago, but residents say they are not getting much direction, and are still dealing with several issues from the past.

“I wanted to talk to management about this, but nobody can get ahold of management. Like we have no management as far as I know,” one resident, Jackie Jones said. “The motherboard is gone out of my heater, too. People are breaking into vacant apartments and stealing parts to fix their own.”

When Royal American out of Florida took over, communications director Amy Ausley says it posted a notice on the front office and every resident’s door, explaining the transition. She says just before the transition, previous property managers fired the on-site manager. So, the company is in the middle of replacing on-site management and maintenance personnel. In the meantime, she says employees from nearby properties are helping manage.

The apartment is a project-based section 8 housing complex. Nichole Turner, a working single mom of four, says she can’t afford to move somewhere else. She says she’s tried to report different issues to police, the health department, and HUD, but they keep handing her off to other departments. On one side of an apartment building, water had built up in the grass, along with trash. Looking through the window of a nearby apartment, you can see the unit was flooded.

“I’ve been here almost three years, and it’s it’s always been like this,” Turner said. “It looks like this all the time, stuff don’t flush, it don’t drain. That’s why it’s all clogged up,” Turner said.

Ausley says the notice Royal American gave tenants provided a number they can call 24-7 for the regional office in Houston. She says if residents sent in a maintenance request before December, the company won’t have a record of it. So, residents need to call and report any issues.

Turner says previously, tenants would pay rent in the drop-box outside the office. She claims Royal American notified tenants they would now need to pay through an online portal, but claims she tried, but it hasn’t been set up yet.

She believes no one is paying rent right now at the complex. She says when tenants have tried to leave rent in the drop-box, former maintenance employees have stolen it. She’s worried people may be evicted because they have no proof their rent was stolen.

Tenants are also worried their gas may be turned off, after they saw a gas company at the apartments. But Royal American said in a statement, “The gas company was at the property last week for the sole purpose of performing a yearly inspection of the gas lines and the property passed that inspection. The gas is on at Central Village and will remain on and all residents should have working heat at this time.”

Frances Guajardo doesn’t live at the apartments, but she says she’s known people who have and has heard negative things. She hopes things begin to change, as she says her late friend dealt with black mold in her bathroom.

“Everybody deserves a safe place to call home,” Guajardo said.

The company says it’s committed to putting residents’ health and well-being first. The City of Plainview says its code enforcement has received complaints from residents at the apartments and is currently investigating.

The managing company’s full statement is below:

“Royal American Management is committed to putting our resident’s health and well-being first. We began management at Central Village in December, 2022, and have been working to make repairs since that time. The gas company was at the property last week for the sole purpose of performing a yearly inspection of the gas lines and the property passed that inspection. The gas is on at Central Village and will remain on and all residents should have working heat at this time.

When Royal American began management of the property in December we distributed a phone number for residents to call if they have any problems, maintenance requests, concerns, etc. If a request was made to the previous management company, Royal American won’t have a record of it, so we encourage residents to call or text the number we provided anytime (24 hours a day, seven days a week) to report any issues. We have contractors on stand-by that are available to address any concerns.

We are also working to hire new staff to replace the previous manager’s team. In the meantime, we have employees from nearby properties that are rotating to Central Village to help manage until we can hire qualified staff.”

