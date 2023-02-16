Tech falls at No. 15 OU

NORMAN, Oklahoma (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Tech Lady Raiders fell at No. 15 Oklahoma 84-57 Wednesday night in the Lloyd Noble Center.

In the loss, Texas Tech (16-10, 4-9 Big 12) managed just 13 made field goals through the first three quarters and just one 3-pointer through the first 30 minutes.

Freshman Bailey Maupin led the way for the Lady Raiders scoring 15 points in just under 24 minutes, while guard Bre’Amber Scott added 12 points. Bryn Gerlich was the third Lady Raider in double figures scoring 10.

Maupin scored in double-figures for the fifth straight contest while Scott reached 10+ points for the 10th time in 11 games. With her 10 points, Gerlich reached double figures for the fifth straight contest. Oklahoma (21-4) scored the game’s first 12 points to enjoy a 26-13 lead after 10 minutes. The Sooners won all four quarters Wednesday and received 23 points and 11 rebounds from guard Aubrey Joens. Joens made five of OU’s 11 triples on the night.

Forward Liz Scott scored 13 points on 6-of-6 shooting while Nevaeah Tot added 11 on 4-of-5 shooting.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

OU used a pair of triples to score the game’s first 12 points. The run gave OU a 12-0 lead with 7:27 left in the first.

The Lady Raiders used a Bailey Maupin layup to spark a 10-2 run that brought the Lady Raiders to within four, at 14-10 with 3:26 left in the opening quarter.

OU used back-to-back triples from Joens to close the quarter on a 12-3 run, which gave them a 26-13 lead after 10 minutes.

In the first quarter, Gerlich scored six of her 10 points, with Maupin adding five. After a Gerlich jumper brought Tech to within 26-15 with 9:23 to play in the opening half, OU used a jumper by Joens and an and-one from Madi Williams to score the game’s next nine points.

The spurt gave OU a 34-15 lead with 7:03 to play in the quarter.

Tech scored seven of the next nine points using a triple from Scott and a layup from forward Ella Tofaeono to pull to within 36-22 with 2:22 to play in the half. The triple by Scott was Tech’s lone of the first half.

OU scored the period’s final four points to take a 40-22 lead into the break.

In the opening 20 minutes, Tech shot just 9-of-33 from the field (27.3 percent) and 1-for-9 from 3-point range.

Tech scored four of the first six points in the third quarter to draw to within 42-26, but OU answered with a triple by the NCAAs all-time leading 3-point shooter, Taylor Robertson, to go back in front by 19 (45-26) with 17 minutes to play.

The triple sparked an 11-4 run that gave OU a 56-31 lead with 2:52 to play in the third quarter.

A Katie Ferrell jumper closed a 6-0 run that brought Tech to within 56-37 with 91 seconds to play in the third, but OU scored the final five points to take a 61-37 lead into the fourth.

OU struck first in the fourth, using one last triple from Joens to take a 64-37 lead with 8:50 to play.

Tech used a layup from Scott to close a 10-7 stretch, but OU scored the next five points to take a game-high 76-47 lead with 4:27 to play. The Sooners didn’t look back closing out an 84-57 victory, their fifth in a row and eighth in the last 10 games.

COACH SPEAK HC KRIST GERLICH:

”OU obviously played a fantastic game tonight. From the tip, they were the better team. They came out and threw the first punch, which got us on our heels. We didn’t have an answer for them all night. They did a great job of sharing the basketball and making shots. We know they can shoot the three and that transition was going to be really difficult for us, but we didn’t do the things we needed to do early to keep them out of transition. We didn’t take care of the basketball or take good shots. We didn’t attack the way we needed to from the get-go. And they did. The entire night they kept their foot on the gas pedal and it was hard for us to recover.”

UP NEXT:

The Lady Raiders return home for the next two games when they welcome in Oklahoma State on Saturday and West Virginia on Wednesday. Tip-off from United Supermarkets Arena on Saturday is set for 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Texas Tech Athletics Communications.