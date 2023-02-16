Testimony begins in trial of man accused of seriously injuring toddler

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Malcolm Dixon is currently on trial for seriously injuring a one-year-old baby in September 2020.

Prosecutors say the attack was so severe it left the child with permanent brain damage, leaving the child unable to walk, talk, or eat.

Dixon is accused of throwing the infant against the wall, though in a recorded conversation with a CPS officer, Dixon states that he was dancing and then dropped the infant on accident.

When Dixon’s ex-girlfriend took the stand, she told the jury that the child acted fearful when left in Dixon’s care.

