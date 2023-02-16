Local Listings
Three homes damaged in overnight fire in East Lubbock

Lubbock Fire Rescue Logo (Source: KCBD Video)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office is now working to determine what caused an East Lubbock home to catch fire and spread to surrounding homes.

Just before midnight, fire crews responded to a structure fire near 56th and Ave. A. Lubbock Fire Rescue said one person was burned in the fire and two dogs died.

The fire department says it started in a back-home and then to the main house. The fire also caused some damage to one of the neighboring houses.

The fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

