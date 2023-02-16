Thursday morning top stories: 1 killed, 3 injured in El Paso mall shooting
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Fire damages three homes late Wednesday night
- A fire damaged three homes around 11:45 p.m. near 56th and Ave. A
- It started in a rear house and spread to two others injuring one person
- Read more here: Three homes damaged in overnight fire in East Lubbock
Hollis Daniels trial continues
- Testimony continues today in the Hollis Daniels trial
- Family members testified yesterday about his mental health and his relationship with his mother
- Continuing coverage: Defense focuses on Hollis Daniels’ mother, mental health as more family testifies
One killed in El Paso mall shooting
- One person is dead and three others injured after a shooting in the food court of a shopping mall in El Paso
- Police took two people into custody
- Details here: 1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting at El Paso, Texas shopping mall
Grocery store shooter sentenced
- A judge sentenced the Buffalo grocery store shooter to life in prison without parole
- 19-year-old Payton Gendron apologized for the racially motivated shooting that left 10 people dead in May of last year
- Read more here: White supremacist gets life in prison for Buffalo supermarket massacre
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.