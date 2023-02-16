What should you do in the event of an active shooter on your campus?

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As America learns more about the shooting at Michigan State University, students across the United States ask the same question.

“What if it were to happen here? I don’t really know what the procedures are,” Sally, an LCU student said.

Lubbock Christian University Police Chief Michael Smith is always preparing for an active shooter situation. Smith encourages students to try to remain calm when they find themselves in a high-stress situation.

“Adrenaline is high and sometimes it’s hard to think the way you need to,” Chief Smith said.

In any dangerous situation, first call 911 then follow three words, RUN, HIDE, FIGHT.

RUN, when there is an active threat.

HIDE, if escape is not possible:

1. Block the door;

2. Avoid windows;

3. Silence your cell phone;

FIGHT, only as a last resort, and if your life is in danger.

Chief Smith said to believe this is a real threat, do not believe this couldn’t happen to you. He encourages students to listen and follow all instructions from all law enforcement agencies. Time is precious and a decision between life and death comes in a second.

“Act upon what you have been taught to do and do it quickly.”

Lubbock police are always training to assist campus law enforcement.

Lt. Brady Cross says, “we may ask you to stay where you are, we may ask you to leave but, we will give detailed instructions on what to do.”

Having a tentative plan is critical. In the event of an active shooter on campus, stay in the know and follow instructions, follow your local police department on Twitter and Facebook, and sign up for text alerts from your city and university for critical updates.

For LBKAlert – Click Here

For TECH Alert – Click Here

For LCU Alert – Text LCUALERT to 888777

