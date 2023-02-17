Local Listings
1 man dead in crash near Muleshoe

By Emma McSpadden
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BAILEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A crash just east of Muleshoe has left one man dead.

The crash occurred just after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to a DPS report. Orlando Martir-Galindo, 39, was driving east on CR 1048 when he came across a stop sign at SH 214.

The report stated Martir-Galindo did not stop at the traffic sign and his vehicle became airborne when it crossed SH 214. As the vehicle continued forward, it rolled.

Martir-Galindo sustained serious injuries and died at the scene.

The report stated Martir-Galindo was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

