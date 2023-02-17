Charles Sanchez found guilty of three counts of indecency

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock jury has found former DJ Charles Sanchez guilty of two counts of indecency with a child and one count of indecency by exposure after almost an hour of deliberation on Friday.

After hearing testimony from his accusers, Charles Sanchez and his wife were able to address the jury on Friday.

In his testimony, Sanchez said that months after the first allegations, the older girl was still treating him like a father, even allowing him to walk her onto the football field at homecoming. He told the jury that there are many things he wishes he could change and he regrets giving the girl alcohol. When asked about flicking the girl’s breast, Sanchez said he felt guilt and shame, but did not feel that it was sexual in nature.

When asked if the girl’s mother was supporting him for financial reasons, Sanchez stated that she is financially sound and didn’t need to rely on him.

Sanchez maintains that he did not touch the older girl’s vagina and is not guilty of the charges.

Following his testimony, the girl’s mother and Sanchez’s wife took the stand. She told the jury if she had reason to believe the accusations were true, she would have discontinued marriage counseling and not “stuck around” with Sanchez. She said she did not believe that anything he has done had been sexual in nature.

She said that she did not appear in court to call her daughter’s testimony into question, only to tell the truth. Regarding her sister’s support of her daughter’s accusations, she claims that she and her sister are not very close.

The jury began deliberation at 4:06 p.m. and returned a verdict after about an hour.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.